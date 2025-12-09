MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
NIA searches forest sites in Kashmir as Red Fort blast probe leads to suspected hideouts

The two accused in the November 10 blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, told the investigators about some hideouts in the Mattan forest area of the south Kashmir district

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 09.12.25, 12:33 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Tuesday searched forested terrain in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir as part of its ongoing probe into the November 10 blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, officials said.

The searches were carried out in the Mattan forest area of south Kashmir with assistance from local police and the Central Reserve Police Force. Officials said the operation followed leads provided by two accused — Dr Adeel Rather and Jasir Bilal Wani — who have been arrested in what investigators describe as a “white collar” terror module.

The two men were brought to the site by NIA sleuths after they informed interrogators about possible hideouts in the forest belt. The agency has been trying to retrace the movements and logistical support behind the Delhi incident, which rattled security agencies last month.

Further details are awaited.

