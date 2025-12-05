NIA files supplementary chargesheet against three more accused in 2024 Gurugram club blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against three more accused in the 2024 Gurugram club blast case linked to the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

The chargesheet, filed before a special NIA court in Panchkula on Thursday, names Vijay, Ajit Sehrawat and Vinay for their alleged involvement in planning and conspiring the explosions at Warehouse Club and Human Club in Gurugram’s Sector 29 on December 10 last year.

According to the agency, the three accused were closely associated with foreign-based gangster Randeep Malik and Rohit Godara, a known aide of Canada-based designated terrorist Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar.

The NIA had earlier chargesheeted Brar and four others in June.

Investigators stated that the accused trio had received explosives and funds from overseas handlers of a wider terror syndicate. The agency said these resources were meant to carry out acts aligned with BKI’s extremist agenda.

“The conspiracy was aimed at disrupting peace and destabilising law and order in Haryana and other northern states,” the NIA said in its statement.

The agency added that a broader network of operatives had emerged during the investigation.

“Investigations further revealed a wide network of operatives engaged in terror activities at the direction of the foreign-based terror handlers. Efforts to track these operatives and their other conspirators, as well as the financial channels involved in the conspiracy, are underway,” the statement said.