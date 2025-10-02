MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 02 October 2025

Police foil plot to kill comedian Munawar Faruqi, arrest two shooters of Goldy Brar gang

According to investigators, both men had been taking instructions from foreign-based gangster Rohit Godara, who was working with Goldy Brar and Virender Charan, to kill Faruqi

Our Web Desk, Agencies Published 02.10.25, 09:58 AM
Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui Instagram/@munawar.faruqui

Two members of the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar–Virender Charan gang, allegedly tasked with killing stand-up comedian and reality TV star Munawar Faruqui, were arrested after a gunfight with police on the Jaitpur–Kalindi Kunj Road early Thursday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Rahul from Panipat and Sahil from Bhiwani in Haryana, were intercepted around 3 a.m. after police received intelligence about their movements near New Friends Colony. When officers signalled their motorcycle to stop, the duo opened fire, prompting retaliatory shots. Both men sustained leg injuries and were admitted to hospital for treatment. Firearms and the bike used in the incident were seized.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to investigators, the pair had been taking orders from foreign-based gangster Rohit Godara, who is working closely with Canada-based Goldy Brar and Virender Charan. The shooters had recently conducted reconnaissance in Mumbai and Bengaluru to track Faruqui, who won Bigg Boss in 2024 and has over 14 million Instagram followers.

Police said Rahul, who also sustained a gunshot wound, was wanted in connection with a triple murder in Yamunanagar, Haryana, in December 2024.

The attempted attack comes amid a series of high-profile threats and assaults linked to the Goldy Brar syndicate, which gained notoriety after the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.

Recently, comedian Kapil Sharma, actor Disha Patani, and rapper Emiway Bantai were also targeted or threatened by members of the gang.

Officials said the arrests have averted a major attack but highlighted the growing trend of organised crime groups targeting celebrities for extortion and intimidation.

RELATED TOPICS

Munawar Faruqui Goldy Brar Delhi Police
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

RSS fought for freedom: PM Modi extols Sangh role, Opposition picks holes

The RSS has frequently faced intense criticism from the Opposition over its role in the freedom struggle and its refusal for long to hoist the Tricolour, with the BJP’s rivals using this to question the party’s much-vaunted nationalistic credentials
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

They (Harvard) will be paying about $500 million and they'll be operating trade schools

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT