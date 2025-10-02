Police foil plot to kill comedian Munawar Faruqi, arrest two shooters of Goldy Brar gang

Two members of the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar–Virender Charan gang, allegedly tasked with killing stand-up comedian and reality TV star Munawar Faruqui, were arrested after a gunfight with police on the Jaitpur–Kalindi Kunj Road early Thursday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Rahul from Panipat and Sahil from Bhiwani in Haryana, were intercepted around 3 a.m. after police received intelligence about their movements near New Friends Colony. When officers signalled their motorcycle to stop, the duo opened fire, prompting retaliatory shots. Both men sustained leg injuries and were admitted to hospital for treatment. Firearms and the bike used in the incident were seized.

According to investigators, the pair had been taking orders from foreign-based gangster Rohit Godara, who is working closely with Canada-based Goldy Brar and Virender Charan. The shooters had recently conducted reconnaissance in Mumbai and Bengaluru to track Faruqui, who won Bigg Boss in 2024 and has over 14 million Instagram followers.

Police said Rahul, who also sustained a gunshot wound, was wanted in connection with a triple murder in Yamunanagar, Haryana, in December 2024.

The attempted attack comes amid a series of high-profile threats and assaults linked to the Goldy Brar syndicate, which gained notoriety after the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.

Recently, comedian Kapil Sharma, actor Disha Patani, and rapper Emiway Bantai were also targeted or threatened by members of the gang.

Officials said the arrests have averted a major attack but highlighted the growing trend of organised crime groups targeting celebrities for extortion and intimidation.