MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 24 December 2025

NIA court orders attachment of separatist Ghulam Nabi Fai land in Kashmir

The move follows his proclamation as an offender in a UAPA case as the agency tightens action against separatist networks abroad

Muzaffar Raina Published 24.12.25, 04:49 AM
Representational picture

Representational picture

A special NIA court in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday ordered the attachment of land belonging to US-based Kashmiri separatist ideologue Ghulam Nabi Fai, seen as part of a crackdown to tighten the noose on separatists in and outside the country.

Fai, 76, from Wadwan village in Budgam, is a Kashmiri lobbyist active in the US for decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

NIA special judge Yahaya Firdous authorised the seizure of over 1.5 kanals (one kanal is 5,440sqft) of land across two villages in Wadwan and Chattabugh.

The court directed the Budgam district collector to take possession of the property “forthwith” with the assistance of revenue and police authorities.

In May, the NIA court in Budgam declared Fai a proclaimed offender. The case against him was registered in 2020 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Budgam police had said he was evading arrest despite warrants, obstructing the legal process and avoiding accountability under the law.

The court had directed Fai to surrender before the Jammu and Kashmir police within 30 days from the date of the proclamation. A seven-page order said the court was satisfied that Fai had “deliberately and intentionally concealed himself”.

RELATED TOPICS

NIA National Investigation Agency (NIA)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

As Kuldeep Sengar gets bail, a timeline of the Unnao rape case that shocked India

It took nearly 10 months for the crime, committed barely 66 km from Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow, to come to light—after the survivor’s father was assaulted, jailed and later died under mysterious circumstances in custody
Manjinder Singh Sirsa
Quote left Quote right

No PUC, no fuel policy to continue regardless of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) status

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT