NHRC orders on-spot probe into Murshidabad deaths during Waqf Act protests

The National Human Rights Commission said the action comes after submission of a complaint to it

PTI Published 15.04.25, 09:24 PM
Violence-affected people from Murshidabad take shelter at a school, in Malda district of West Bengal

Violence-affected people from Murshidabad take shelter at a school, in Malda district of West Bengal PTI

Taking cognisance of the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, the NHRC on Tuesday said it will send a team from its investigation division to conduct an on-spot inquiry, given the "seriousness" of the matter.

The National Human Rights Commission said the action comes after submission of a complaint to it.

The inquiry report should be submitted within a period of three weeks, it said.

The complaint pertains to various "social media news articles" highlighting the alleged murder of two named persons -- father and son, amid the ongoing protest against the legislation.

"Given the seriousness of the matter, the Director General (Investigation), NHRC, is directed to assign a team of officers/officials from the Investigation Division of the Commission to conduct an on-spot inquiry at Murshidabad, West Bengal," according to the proceedings.

The inquiry report should be submitted to the Commission within a period of three weeks, it said.

Three people died and several others were injured in the violence that raged in Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj and Jangipur areas since Friday afternoon.

A total of 221 people have been apprehended so far in connection with the violence in the Muslim-majority district during anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

