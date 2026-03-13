MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 13 March 2026

Maharashtra govt to act against schools not teaching Marathi, may revoke recognition

Marathi was made mandatory for students of classes 1 to 10 in all schools in the state, however, some concerns have been raised that prominent international schools have failed to abide by it

PTI Published 13.03.26, 02:00 PM
Dada Bhuse

Dada Bhuse Instagram/@dadaji.bhuse

Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse on Friday warned of strict action against schools, including those affiliated with national and international boards, that fail to comply with the legislation making Marathi mandatory for Classes 1 to 10.

Bhuse informed the state assembly that the government will launch inspections and potentially revoke the recognition of schools if they fail to adhere to the norms regarding the teaching of Marathi.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that Marathi was made mandatory for students of Classes 1 to 10 in all schools in the state, including those affiliated with national and international boards, and that the state had already enacted legislation and issued a notification on March 9, 2020.

While some schools following international curricula may offer Marathi as a second or third language, teaching the language itself remains compulsory, the minister said during the Question Hour.

In view of concerns raised by MLAs alleging that some prominent international schools were not offering Marathi, he said the government would conduct inspections based on complaints it receives.

"If the inquiry finds that Marathi is not being taught, such institutions will first be asked to comply with the rules and given an opportunity to rectify the situation," he said.

However, if schools fail to comply with the mandatory provision even after being given such an opportunity, the government may initiate action, including cancelling their recognition, the minister said.

Bhuse also urged legislators to inform the government if they come across any school flouting the norm, so that immediate inquiry and appropriate action can be taken.

He reiterated that the government is committed to ensuring the effective implementation of the law mandating Marathi teaching in all schools across the state.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Education Maharashtra MLA Marathi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mahima Molla vs State of Bengal: The fight of a tiger widow tells a larger tale of jungle, law

In the world’s largest mangrove forest where big cats and humans coexist uneasily, the death of Abur Ali Molla has triggered a battle not just for survival but justice for his wife, Mahima Molla
Former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal speaks about the impact of the West Asia conflict on India on the sidelines of the 10th edition of the Synergia Conclave, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 12, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

It's a huge mistake that Trump has committed by attacking Iran

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT