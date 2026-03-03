Centre pitches Study in India initiative to boost foreign student enrolment

The Centre on Monday showcased the higher educational potential of the country to attract students from abroad amid a concerning trend of a surge in outbound students while inbound mobility remains stagnant.

At the Study in India Edu-Diplomatic Conclave 2026, which was attended by ambassadors, high commissioners and representatives of diplomatic missions from over 50 countries, higher education secretary Vineet Joshi said that the quality of higher education had improved in India because of advancing multidisciplinary education, integrating skilling into mainstream learning, and strengthening internationalisation.

Joshi said Indian institutions were deepening global engagement through joint, dual and twinning programmes, while premier universities were expanding their international footprint. Joshi referred to the government’s Study in India initiative under which supernumerary seats have been created in institutions to admit more foreign students.

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said through the Study in India initiative, the country is expanding global pathways for students, researchers and institutions. Pradhan said India seeks to build strong knowledge bridges with partner countries. The conference discussed avenues for collaboration, including student mobility, joint programmes, research partnerships and establishment of campuses.

The government’s efforts assume significance against the backdrop of data suggesting India is failing to maintain a growth trend in attracting foreign students. The number of Indians going abroad for higher education increased from 6.84 lakh in 2016 to 11.58 lakh in 2021, while the number of foreign students coming to India remained stable at 45,424 in 2016 and 46,878 in 2022.