New Year celebrations: Western and Central Railway to run 12 special suburban trains in Mumbai

Twelve special suburban trains will be operated in Mumbai in view of New Year celebrations, an official said on Thursday.

The 12 comprise eight by Western Railway and four by Central Railway and these will be run in the early hours of January 1. Both zones are headquartered in Mumbai.

"All eight services will be operated between Churchgate and Virar stations. Of these, four services will be in Down (Virar bound) and four will be in Up (Churchgate bound) directions. These trains will halt at all stations," WR chief public relations officer Vineet Abhishek informed.

As per WR, the Virar-bound suburban locals will depart from Churchgate at 1.15 am, 2 am, 2.30 am and 3.25 am, while the Churchgate-bound locals from Virar will depart at 0.15 am, 0.45 am, 1.40 am and 3.05 am.

Central Railway will operate four special trains between CSMT and Kalyan on the main line as well as CSMT and Panvel on harbour line. The trains on both the main line and Harbour line will depart from their starting points at 1.30 am, officials said.

