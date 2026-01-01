India and Pakistan continue over 30-year practice of nuclear facility list exchange

Continuing a practice spanning more than three decades, India and Pakistan on Thursday exchanged lists of their nuclear installations under a bilateral agreement that bars either country from attacking the other's atomic facilities.

The exchange took place despite ties between the two nations remaining deeply strained following four days of military hostilities last May.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the list swap was carried out under the provisions of the agreement on the prohibition of attacks against nuclear installations and facilities. The exchange occurred simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad.

"India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels, simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the agreement on the prohibition of attack against nuclear installations and facilities between India and Pakistan," the MEA said.

The pact was signed on December 31, 1988, and came into force on January 27, 1991. It requires both countries to notify each other of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the agreement on the first day of each calendar year.

"This is the 35th consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on 1 January 1992," the MEA added in a brief statement.

Release of Indian prisoners in Pakistan

India on Thursday urged Pakistan to expedite the release and repatriation of 167 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners in view of completion of their jail terms.

In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the 35 civilian prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan's custody, who are believed to be Indian, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

New Delhi made the request in the context of the exchange of lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen by both the countries as part of a practice to do so on January 1 and July 1 every calendar year under the framework of a 2008 pact.

India has shared names with details of 391 civil prisoners and 33 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani. Similarly, Pakistan has shared details of 58 civil prisoners and 199 fishermen in its custody, who are Indian or believed-to-be-Indian, according to the MEA.

"The government of India has called for early release and repatriation of civil prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel from Pakistan's custody," it said in a statement.

"Pakistan has also been urged to expedite the release and repatriation of 167 Indian fishermen and civil prisoners, who have completed their sentence."

New Delhi has specifically asked Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian civil prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation.

"As a result of the sustained efforts by the government of India, 2,661 Indian fishermen and 71 Indian civil prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014," the MEA said.

"This includes 500 Indian fishermen and 13 Indian civilian prisoners who have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2023 till date," it added.