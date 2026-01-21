New equation: 5 MNS corporators offer support to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena in Kalyan Dombivli

Amid the race for mayoral posts across civic bodies in Maharashtra, a new political equation emerged in the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation on Wednesday with five corporators of Raj Thackeray-led MNS offering support to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, which is in alliance with the BJP.

While Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde informed about the development, local MNS leader and former MLA Raju Patil said the decision was taken with Raj Thackeray's permission to ensure political stability and smooth functioning of the municipal corporation.

The MNS corporators' decision could be viewed as a setback to Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) as the two parties fought the keenly-watched January 15 elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) together.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed that Raj Thackeray was "distraught" over the development in Kalyan Dombivli as it was not the official decision of his party, while MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said the new equation appears to be part of an understanding at the local level.

In the 122-member Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the Shiv Sena has emerged as the single largest party by winning 53 seats, while ally BJP stands second with 50 seats. With the support of five MNS corporators, there are now 108 members in the alliance.

Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) have won eleven, two and one seats respectively.

The lottery for the mayoral posts in Mumbai and 28 other civic bodies are scheduled to be held on January 22. The lottery determines the category for which the mayor's post will be reserved, such as general, women, SC, ST, and OBC categories. Once the category is announced, eligible candidates file their nominations.

Talking to reporters outside the Divisional Commissioner's office in Navi Mumbai, Sena's Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde said 53 corporators of his party have submitted a letter about the formation of a group in the civic body.

Replying to a question, he said, "Five corporators of the MNS, who have formed their group, declared their support to the Shiv Sena. But this is only between Shiv Sena and MNS, and not with any other party." When asked why the Shiv Sena needs support of any other party when it contested the election with the BJP, he said the mayor will belong to the Mahayuti combine only.

"Whichever party supports the Shiv Sena is welcome," he said, adding that the MNS has supported the party for stability and development.

"The party (MNS) might be of the view that in development, all of us should be together. Hence, they have supported the Mahayuti. (Local MNS leader and former MLA) Raju Patil is my friend," Shinde added.

The Sena (UBT) corporators may also support the Mahayuti. Whoever extends support for development, they will be taken along. For good work that we do, anyone can support, according to him.

"If all come together to form power, there will be no hurdle in the development. There will be stability. Everything will function smoothly," the Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan said.

He said there has not been any discussion on the posts of mayor, deputy mayor or chairperson of any civic committee so far.

"The authority of taking these decisions lies with Eknath Shinde and BJP's state president Ravindra Chavan. Both of them may meet today to discuss the issue. All the modalities regarding these posts will be decided during that meeting," he said.

In KDMC, the Shiv Sena, BJP and MNS will elect the mayor as a Mahayuti candidate, while in neighbouring Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, the Shiv Sena, BJP, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), Secular Alliance of India (SAI) and independents will elect the mayor, he said.

When asked if Shiv Sena will get the mayor's post in Mumbai, he said anybody will be happy if that happens.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said he spoke to Raj Thackeray about the political development in Kalyan Dombivli civic body.

"Raj Thackeray is distraught over this development. He said some people at the local level have taken this decision and it is not the decision of the MNS party," the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

Former MNS MLA Bala Nandgaonkar said the development seems to be an understanding at the local level initiated by a local MNS leader, who is a former legislator.

Local MNS leader and former MLA Raju Patil said the decision was taken for the sake of political stability.

"MNS has decided to support the Mahayuti to maintain stability... The decision was not taken for any personal interest. It was taken after party chief Raj Thackeray gave permission," he told reporters.

A hung house would have led to chaos in various committees and functioning of the municipal corporation, Patil added.

