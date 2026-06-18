Woman alleges gang rape in Bihar; cartridge-like object, stone recovered during medical examination

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in Bihar's Begusarai district, with doctors treating her reportedly retrieving a cartridge-like object, a stone and a piece of wood from her private parts during medical examination days after the incident, officials said on Thursday.

According to the victim, the incident took place in Chakiya area on June 11 when she stepped out of her house to attend the nature's call.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim, in her police complaint, said five men overpowered her and dragged her to a secluded area, where they tied her hands and legs and raped her.

Begusarai Superintendent of Police Maneesh told PTI, "A medical board has been constituted to examine the incident. The case is being probed from all angles and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed. A manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding accused."

The victim, in her complaint, alleged that the accused inflicted injuries on various parts of her body with a sharp object before abandoning her. She received treatment and was discharged on June 12. Police registered the case soon after the incident, the SP said.

However, the victim said she continued to suffer pain even after returning home.

She was taken back to the district hospital on June 17, where further medical examinations were conducted.

Doctors reportedly retrieved a cartridge-like object, a stone and a piece of wood from her private parts during treatment, police sources said.

Family members of the victim alleged that despite informing the police about the incident, no action has been taken against the accused.

Her family members also claimed that some of the accused had previously entered her house about three months ago, assaulted her and attempted to sexually assault her.