Maharashtra school booked over alleged Pakistani song performance; principal says it was Turkish music

A case was registered against a school principal and two teachers in Jalna, Maharashtra, on Thursday over the alleged performance of a Pakistani song during a school programme, even though they claimed that it was music from a Turkish TV serial.

The Partur police registered a case against principal Wazhiyoddin Siddiqui and two others under BNS sections 152 (acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196 (promoting enmity between groups), 197 (spreading misinformation affecting national integration) and 353 (circulating false information likely to cause public alarm).

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Earlier, some social media posts had alleged that students of Kids World English School at Partur danced to a Pakistani song during the annual gathering in March 2025, and a photograph of Pakistani extremist "Mumtaz Qadri" was displayed during the performance.

Local BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar demanded action against the school management, including the cancellation of the school's recognition.

The school administration strongly denied the allegations.

Principal Siddiqui stated that the music used during the program was from the popular Turkish TV serial "Ertugrul Ghazi", and it was not a Pakistani song.

"The image shown during the performance was of an actor from "Ertugrul Ghazi". Some persons tampered with the visuals and circulated misleading content on social media," he told reporters.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the facts, police officials said.