NIA conducts raids in Haryana and UP linked to Khalistani terrorist Goldy Brar

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations linked to alleged Khalistani terrorist Satinderjit Singh aka Goldy Brar in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The case is related to the December 2024 grenade attacks at Warehouse Club and Human Club at Sector-29 in Haryana’s Gurgaon.

NIA sleuths conducted extensive searches on the premises “belonging to suspects and accused associated with foreign-based terrorist Goldy Brar and US-based gangster Randeep Malik”.

During the raids at eight locations, the NIA seized electronic devices and documents which are being examined for leads into the conspiracy behind the bombing in which arms, ammunition and explosive materials were seized from the accused.

“Soon after the grenade attack, notorious gangster Rohit Godara had taken responsibility through a social media post. Subsequent investigations by the NIA had exposed Malik and designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar, who had earlier threatened and attempted to extort money from the club owners, to have masterminded the grenade attacks,” the NIA said in a statement.

The case, registered by the NIA on January 2, 2025, is under investigation.