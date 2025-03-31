MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 31 March 2025

NIA arrests key accused in human trafficking network using ‘dunki’ route to US

NIA investigations revealed that Gagandeep Singh alias Goldie, who did not possess a licence or legal permit or registration for sending people abroad, had used the 'dunki' route and sent the victim to the US via Spain, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico

PTI Published 31.03.25, 09:41 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key accused allegedly involved in sending a man illegally to the US via the infamous 'dunki' route.

The term 'dunki', believed to have originated from the word "donkey", refers to an illegal pathway that immigrants take to enter countries like the United States without proper documentation. Their risky and arduous travel is usually facilitated by a human-trafficking syndicate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accused Gagandeep Singh alias Goldie, a resident of west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, has been arrested by the NIA, an official statement said on Sunday.

Goldie was allegedly paid around Rs 45 lakh by a victim from Punjab's Tarn Taran district for illegal immigration, it said.

The victim was sent to the US via the 'dunki' route in December 2024, the statement issued by the NIA said.

He was deported to India by US authorities on February 15 and had thereafter filed a complaint against the accused "agent".

The case was originally registered by the Punjab Police and later, taken over by the NIA on March 13.

NIA investigations revealed that Goldie, who did not possess a licence or legal permit or registration for sending people abroad, had used the 'dunki' route and sent the victim to the US via Spain, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico.

"Donkers/associates of Goldie had even beaten up and exploited the victim, besides snatching the dollars he was carrying, during the arduous journey, NIA investigations further revealed," the statement said.

Replying to a query in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh had, on March 28, said, "From January 2025 till date, a total of 636 Indian nationals have been deported to India from the US."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Dunki National Investigation Agency (NIA)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Immortal, Eternal (Back me): PM Modi praises RSS amid power play over BJP president pick

Modi’s first visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur during his nearly 11 years as Prime Minister is being seen as an outreach to secure a specific objective: the ideological parent’s sanction for a new BJP president of his choice
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

If Iran doesn't make a deal, there will be bombing. I will do secondary tariffs on them

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT