Nagarhole, Bandipur safaris halted after tiger attack kills farmer in third such death in a month

Karnataka forest minister Eshwar Khandre ordered the suspension of safari operations in Nagarahole and Bandipur Tiger Reserves and halting of trekking in areas prone to human-wildlife conflict with immediate effect on Friday after a tiger killed a farmer.

Tiger attack incidents are on the rise in Saragur limits in Mysuru district.

Chowdayya Nayak, 35, was killed at Hale Heggudilu village in Saragur taluk of Mysuru district, officials said.

Khandre has directed that forest staff be deployed for the ongoing operation to capture the big cat.

Staff engaged in now-halted tourism services have been asked to assist in capture efforts.

Khandre said the loss of three human lives due to tiger attacks along the Bandipur–Nagarahole forest belt in Mysuru and Chamarajanagara districts within the last month was “deeply distressing”.

There have been four tiger attacks in Saragur-HD Kote belt in the last few weeks. Three farmers have lost their lives while one lost his vision and is under treatment at a private hospital in Mysuru.

Two farmers were killed in tiger attacks on 31 October and 26 October.

Combing operations are taking place at four places where conflicts have been reported, or tigers sighted close to human habitation. This latest incident will result in the fifth such operation to be held alongside.

Of the four tiger attacks, the authorities have managed to establish the identity of two tigers based on camera-trap images.

Since 16 October, an adult tigress and four cubs have been captured during four combing operations. While the tigress and her two cubs have been shifted to the Chamundi Rescue Centre in Mysuru, two other rescued cubs are in the Bannerghatta Rescue Centre in Bengaluru.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah identified resorts and safaris in forest areas of Karnataka as among the reasons for wild animals coming out of the forests.

Responding to queries in Mysuru on November 3 on the frequent tiger attacks in the region, Siddaramaiah said the movement of humans in the forest areas had increased due to a rise in the number of resorts and jungle safaris.

Besides, he said, wild animals are facing a shortage of water and fodder. Hence, a large number of elephants, tigers, leopards, wild boar and deer are coming out of the forests.

Recently, forest minister Khandre met senior officials and farmers of Chamarajanagar district to thrash out a solution to the man-animal conflict. They had spelled out an eight-point action plan to curb escalation of the conflict. This included deployment of additional staff to areas known to be hotspots of conflict.

As many as 50 additional field staff from different forest circles were roped in and have already been deployed around Saragur – initially for a period of 15 days. But this temporary arrangement could be extended if need be.

The minister also assured action against illegal resorts, which he cited as one of the reasons for the human-animal conflict, and said directions had already been issued to reduce the number of jungle safaris.