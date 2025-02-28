MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mumbai police gets bomb threat from Pakistan number targeting CM’s office

The message, from a person who identified himself as Malik Shahbaz Raza, was received on Thursday, following which a case was registered at Worli police station, an official said

PTI Published 28.02.25, 05:42 PM
Representational image Shutterstock

The Whatsapp helpline of Mumbai traffic police received a message from a Pakistan number containing a threat to blow up Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' office in Mantralaya, an official said on Friday.

The message, from a person who identified himself as Malik Shahbaz Raza, was received on Thursday, following which a case was registered at Worli police station, he said.

"The threat message is in English. A case has been registered against an unidentified person and a probe has begun," the official said.

The helpline of the Mumbai traffic police has received such messages earlier as well.

In November last year, a message threatened to harm actor Salman Khan and sought Rs 5 crore as extortion.

In December, a threat message against Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to the arrest of a 37-year-old Jharkhand resident from Rajasthan.

On February 21 this year, a message was received containing a threat to blow up the vehicle of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, following which two persons were arrested from Buldhana.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Mumbai Police Pakistan WhatsApp Devendra Fadnavis
