Thursday, 27 February 2025

Tahawwur Rana extradition: Delhi court summons trial records of 26/11 terror attack case from Mumbai

District judge Vimal Kumar Yadav directed the officials of a Mumbai court to supply the records in an order passed on January 28

PTI Published 27.02.25, 02:57 PM
Tahawwur Rana

Tahawwur Rana File picture

A Delhi court has sought the trial records of 26/11 terror attack from a Mumbai court ahead of the expected extradition of the crime's alleged mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana.

District judge Vimal Kumar Yadav directed the officials of a Mumbai court to supply the records in an order passed on January 28.

The order came on a plea of the National Investigation Agency, seeking the retrieval of the records from Mumbai.

The trial court records were previously sent to Mumbai due to the presence of multiple cases related to the 26/11 attacks in both cities.

A court in the US previously ruled that Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Rana could be extradited to India where he is wanted in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists.

