Mumbai court bars CarryMinati from abusive videos on Karan Johar, orders takedown online

Besides the YouTuber, several other parties including his manager Deepak Char, One Hand Clap Media Pvt Ltd and, Google and Meta have been named as defendants in the suit

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 10.02.26, 11:45 PM
Youtuber CarryMinati

Youtuber CarryMinati File picture

A Mumbai court has restrained YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, from creating or publishing “defamatory, vulgar and abusive” content targeting filmmaker Karan Johar and directed social media platforms to take down existing videos aimed at him.

Civil judge P G Bhosale passed the interim order on Monday in a civil suit filed by Johar, who alleged that videos circulating on social media were ridiculing him and harming his reputation and goodwill built “painstakingly over decades.”

Apart from Nagar, the suit names several defendants including his manager Deepak Char, One Hand Clap Media Pvt Ltd, and social media platforms Google and Meta.

Johar, represented by DSK Legal, sought a temporary injunction to restrain Nagar and his associates from making or uploading such content. The court’s order also requires platforms hosting the videos to remove them.

The YouTuber's lawyer submitted that he had already deleted the videos and other material in question and hence, there was no cause of action left.

The civil judge, after hearing all the sides, held that "prima facie it appears that the defendant no 1 and 2 (Nagar and Char) have made defamatory statements and used vulgar language against the plaintiff", and passed the temporary injunction. It also asked Meta platform to take down the videos.

