MPSC question paper on sale for Rs 40 lakh: 2 held in Bhandara as recording goes viral

Two persons were arrested in connection with a viral phone call recording in which an aspirant is purportedly asked to pay Rs 40 lakh in exchange for the question paper of Group B (non-gazetted) joint examination 2024 being conducted by the MPSC, a police official said on Saturday.

The exam is scheduled for Sunday, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nagpur Crime Branch arrested Deepak Sakhare (25), a resident of Balaghat in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and Yogesh Waghmare (28), a resident of Bhandara, the official said.

"Sakhare and Waghmare were nabbed from Bhandara. Two persons, identified as Ashish and Pradeep Kulpe, are at large. The original complaint in the case was filed in Pune. The arrests came about after Pune police alerted us. The accused have been handed over to Pune police for further legal action," the Nagpur Crime Branch official said.

In a notification issued on Thursday, MPSC said it had approached Pune police for an investigation after learning about the viral audio clip.

The Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2024 is a highly competitive exam, with 2,86,000 candidates expected to appear across the state on Sunday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.