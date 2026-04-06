West Asia conflict: Mortal remains of first Indian victim in drone boat attack reaches Mumbai, kin receives body after a month

The mortal remains of 25-year-old seafarer Dixit Solanki, killed in a suspected drone boat attack off the Oman coast last month during West Asia war, have reached Mumbai, the National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI) said on Monday, the development came three days after his father Amritlal and sister Mitali Solanki approached the Bombay High Court, seeking return of the mortal remains.

His family received the remains at the cargo terminal of Mumbai airport on Sunday, a NUSI member told P

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Filed through advocates S B Talekar and Madhvi Ayyappan, the family had sought directions to the union government to expedite the repatriation of his remains, claiming a lack of clarity from the authorities.

Their petition sought directions to the Union Government to expedite the repatriation of the victim’s remains claiming lack of clarity from the authorities.

In their plea, the Solankis have also sought that all investigation and forensic records be shared with them.

The plea claimed that the fundamental right to dignity extends to a person even after death and hence, the authorities have a duty to ensure the timely return of the mortal remains to the family.

It also relied on the legal obligations under the maritime regulations and guidelines that require proper handling and repatriation in cases of death at sea.

The plea added that it has been close to a month since the incident, and Solanki’s family members have yet to receive his remains.

Dixit Solanki (25) was killed on March 4 when an explosive-laden drone boat struck an oil tanker- MT MKD Vyom- off the coast of Oman amid the West Asia conflict, becoming its first Indian casualty.