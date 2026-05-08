19-year-old escapes crocodile attack after fierce struggle in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh

In a display of remarkable courage and presence of mind, a 19-year-old girl on Thursday fought off a crocodile on the banks of the Kali river- a tributary of the Ganga, near the Aligarh and Bulandshahr districts and managed to free her hand from the reptile's jaws before it could drag her into a river.

Suman (19) was cutting grass near Raipur Mufta village when a crocodile suddenly emerged from the river and grabbed her right hand, officials said.

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The girl immediately raised an alarm and began punching the crocodile in the eyes with her left hand in an attempt to save herself.

Her aunt, who was cutting grass nearby, rushed to her aid and struck the reptile in the eye with a sickle, injuring it, they said.

The crocodile eventually released Suman's hand and retreated into the river, officials added.

Dr Arvind Yadav, in-charge of the health centre, said the victim suffered serious injuries to her right hand and was referred to the Deen Dayal District Hospital in Aligarh for further treatment.

"She is out of danger," the doctor added.