PM hopes for free navigation after US-Iran peace deal eases Strait of Hormuz crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed India’s relief at Iran and the US agreeing to end their conflict, while the Opposition reminded him that West Asian peace alone wouldn’t solve India’s economic problems and urged him to lower fuel prices.

“I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries,” Modi posted on X from Slovakia, where he is on a state visit.

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“India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will help restore peace and stability in the region and ensure the freedom of navigation and commerce. We look forward to deliberations on the remaining issues reaching a sustainable final agreement.”

The deal is to be signed in Switzerland on Friday. Modi is expected to meet US President Donald Trump — who has been announcing the status of the peace talks periodically via the Truth Social platform — on Wednesday on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

As tensions eased following the news of an imminent deal, Disha, an LNG carrier bound for India, crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

"LNG carrier Disha, managed by a Shipping Corporation of India-led consortium, has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, and she is carrying 62,370 metric tonnes of LNG cargo. The vessel is supposed to enter Dahej and is likely to reach India on June 18," Opesh Kumar Sharma, director, ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, said at the inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia situation

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh welcomed the news of the deal in a post on X but sounded a caution.

“The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without any restrictions will undoubtedly bring significant relief to India. But this does not mean that the structural problems facing the economy will soon be resolved,” he wrote.

“These concerns predate the current war in West Asia, which began just two days after Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Israel….

“It would be too much to expect PM Modi to reconsider his blind devotion and unconditional support for Israel. But setting aside humanitarian aspects and long-standing commitments, our national interest demands a balance that PM Modi has not demonstrated.”

Ramesh criticised the Modi government’s handling of foreign policy, saying Pakistan seemed to have acquired a new regional and global influence that, “coupled with China’s deep embedding in Pakistan’s strategic apparatus, poses a formidable geo-political challenge” for India.

Pakistan, successfully isolated by India after the 26/11 attacks, seems now to have acquired a new regional and global influence, he said.

Congress media head Pawan Khera too welcomed the peace agreement.

“For India, however, this moment raises uncomfortable questions about our place in the emerging world order. The agreement was facilitated through the efforts of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey,” he said on X.

“India, despite its civilisational ties with Iran and despite Prime Minister Modi’s much-publicised personal rapport with President Trump, was nowhere in the picture.

In another post, Khera said that now that the war was over, Modi had no more excuses left and oil prices must come down.

“Supply chains will normalise. Demand will stabilise. Naturally, the benefits of this should also reach the country’s consumers…,” he said.