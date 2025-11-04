‘Modi wants you to become addicted to making reels,’ Rahul Gandhi declares in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India’s youth to be preoccupied with creating social media reels so that they do not question his government’s shortcomings in education, health care and employment, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Tuesday.

At consecutive rallies in poll-bound Bihar’s Aurangabad and Gaya, the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged that the prime minister was fostering a new kind of “nasha” (addiction) in the digital era.

“Modi wants you to become addicted to making reels, Instagram, Facebook…. This is the new nasha of the 21st century. He wants such a scenario because this would ensure that the youth remain distracted, and do not hold his government accountable for their problems about education, health and employment,” Rahul said.

The Congress MP also accused Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah of “vote theft” in Bihar, asserting that the BJP-led NDA was resorting to manipulation because it feared defeat in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Taking a swipe at Modi’s frequent warnings about ‘jungle raj’ under the INDIA bloc, Gandhi retorted, “The real jungle raj is in Delhi – under Modi’s rule, where democracy itself is being looted through vote theft. He did it in Maharashtra and Haryana and now wishes to repeat it in Bihar. But the people here will not let him succeed.”

He said the Opposition’s government in Bihar would represent the socially marginalised, the extremely backward, and Dalit communities.

He promised that an INDIA bloc-led administration would revive Bihar’s manufacturing potential and make ‘Made in Bihar’ a global label, with locally produced clothes and mobile phones catching even China’s attention.

Rahul pledged to restore Bihar’s historic prestige by rebuilding a world-class university at Nalanda, should the Opposition come to power.

He also accused Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar of following directions from New Delhi and “forcing Bihar’s youth into labour” by wrecking local job opportunities.

“Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi have gifted unemployment to the youth of this state,” he charged, adding that recurring question paper leaks were depriving deserving, poorer students of their due.