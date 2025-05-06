PM Modi signals policy shift on water sharing, emphasises 'nation first' in development agenda

In an apparent reference to the Indus Waters Treaty being put in abeyance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said earlier even the water which rightfully belonged to India went outside the country but it will now flow for India's benefit and will be utilised for the country.

Addressing the ABP Network's 'India@2047' Summit, Modi asserted that for taking big decisions and achieving objectives, it is important to give primacy to national interest and believe in the country's capability.

The prime minister said that when people look at the country now, they can proudly say "democracy can deliver", and stressed that the government was moving from GDP-centric approach to progress based on Gross Empowerment of People (GEP).

While speaking about the work done on the interlinking of rivers, Modi quipped that water is a topic of intense discussion in the media lately.

"Earlier, even the water which rightfully belonged to India was going outside the country. Now India's water will flow for the country's interest and will be useful for it," he said in an apparent reference to India putting Indus Water Treaty in abeyance as part of countermeasures against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Referring to the new Waqf law, Modi said the need for reforming the law was being felt for decades, but to satisfy a votebank even this noble work was defamed.

"Now the amendments have been made which in the real sense will help poor Muslim mothers and sisters and poor Pasmanda Muslims," he said.

In his address, he said the biggest dream of this changing India is to become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

"The country has the capabilities, resources and the willpower for it," he said.

Speaking about the finalisation of the India-UK free trade agreement, Modi said it is a historic day as this pact between two big and open market economies will mark a new chapter in the development of the two countries.

"This will boost economic activity in India and will open new ways and opportunities for Indian businesses and MSMEs," Modi said.

The prime minister said India is not only carrying out reforms, but by actively engaging with the world, it is also making itself a vibrant trade and commerce hub.

"For taking big decisions and achieving objectives, it is important to give primacy to national interest and believe in the capability of the country," he said.

"For decades, a counterstream prevailed in the country. There was a time when, before taking a big decision, it was thought, 'what would the world think? Will we get votes or not?' And decisions and big reforms languished due to such reasons," Modi said.

He said the country does not move forward like this and it advances when the basis of decisions is 'Nation First'.

In the last decade, India has moved forward with this mantra, and the results are there for all to see, he said.

"Our government has taken decisions which had been languishing and did not see the light of day due to a lack of political willpower," he said.

Modi said direct benefit transfer weeded out 10 crore fake beneficiaries, saving Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

