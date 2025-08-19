Military owns 12,600 animals, including dogs, horses, and mules, for assistance: Government

The Indian military currently has around 12,600 animals, including horses, mules, camels and dogs, junior defence minister Sanjay Seth informed Parliament.

Responding to a query in the Rajya Sabha on the use of animals in the military and the measures taken to train them for military and security operations, the minister said in a written reply: “The health and welfare of animals is supervised by military veterinarians and trained support staff. Detailed policies regarding the management of these animals while in service and post-retirement are promulgated and ensured.”

Animals, such as dogs and mules, are trained by specialised army trainers in military and security operations, he said. “Currently, approximately 12,600 animals comprising horses, mules, camels, dogs, etc. are held with the military,” the minister said.

The ministry was also asked about the steps taken to ensure that these animals receive safe food and proper healthcare.

“All animals are authorised to have rations that are scientifically designed to cater to their respective needs. All animals mandatorily undergo special/periodic medical examination and routine screening against various ailments,” Seth said.

The ministry was further asked whether any research was being conducted in collaboration with other stakeholders regarding animals used in the military.

Research projects are routinely undertaken by the army in collaboration with various government organisations and institutes and departments of eminence to safeguard and enhance the health of these animals, the minister replied.

Sources in the ministry said mules, horses and dogs were used in the army for various purposes. Mules are used for carrying rations, ammunition and miscellaneous stores. Horses are used as troopers, for casualty evacuation and also for ceremonial purposes. Besides, donkeys are used to breed mules, and dogs are deployed in counter-insurgency operations. Once unfit for service, these animals are dealt with as per Defence Service Regulations.

The army generally uses labradors, German shepherds and Belgian shepherds, depending on the altitude and weather, besides the nature of assignment, which may include routine patrol to explosives detection.

The Remount Veterinary Corps — an administrative and operational branch

of the army — is responsible for breeding, rearing and training of all animals used by the military.

“Dogs of different breeds, horses, camels, yaks and mules are some of the animals that are needed in military operations. Their uses may vary according to requirement and working capability, depending on the region and the climate of the area,” said a ministry official.