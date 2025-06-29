Members of Bike Taxi Welfare Association stage hunger protest in Bengaluru, urge Karnataka CM to lift ban

Members of the Bike Taxi Welfare Association staged a hunger protest on Sunday, demanding to lift the ban on bike taxis in Karnataka and calling for an inclusive policy framework. They have also written an open letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

According to the association, protests were held in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Davangere, and Ramanagara, with several bike taxi riders participating.

App-based bike taxi services were suspended across Karnataka on June 16 after the Karnataka High Court refused to stay an earlier order suspending such operations unless the state government notifies relevant guidelines under the Motor Vehicles Act.

A division bench of the High Court, on June 13, had declined to stay the April 2 order given by a single judge, which directed bike taxi operators to stop services within six weeks. This deadline was later extended to June 15.

"Sir, we, who ride through rain and sun to serve Karnataka, are writing this letter not out of anger but out of desperation. For many of us, this work is the only thing standing between dignity and destitution," the association’s letter to the Chief Minister stated.

The association said many riders have been left without work or alternatives, pushing them into extreme hardship. Some members have even been forced to beg on the streets to feed their families.

"In a final plea to be heard, we are now preparing to go on an indefinite hunger strike if our voices continue to be ignored. This is not out of protest, but sheer helplessness—hoping someone will listen before it’s too late," they added.

Nearly 80 per cent of the riders are local Kannadigas from modest backgrounds, the association said.

"We are students, single mothers, homemakers, and former migrant workers who have returned to our home state to work and contribute meaningfully. The flexibility this work offers has empowered lakhs, especially in areas where other livelihood options are limited." The association also expressed frustration over what they called unequal treatment of their profession. While two-wheelers are allowed for food and parcel delivery under white number plates, those providing passenger rides on similar vehicles face penalties and harassment, they said.

"Both jobs are part of the gig economy, governed by the same Motor Vehicles Act. This inconsistency feels unjust and discriminatory. We ask only for equal treatment under a clear, inclusive policy framework. We are ready to comply with all guidelines, but we seek clarity, dignity, and the right to earn a livelihood," the letter read.

Bike taxis have become essential for commuters who rely on them for affordable and reliable last-mile transport, the association pointed out.

"Sir, we are not asking for favours. We are asking to be heard. A policy shaped with our voices included will be grounded in reality, sustainable in implementation, and fair to all stakeholders—the government, platforms, riders, and the people of Karnataka," the open letter to Siddaramaiah stated.

Over the past 7-8 years, bike taxis have become a vital part of the transport ecosystem, especially in densely populated cities like Bengaluru and in Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns such as Mysuru, Hubballi, Belagavi, and Ballari, the association noted.

