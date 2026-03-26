Mehbooba Mufti, Mirwaiz seek Asiya Andrabi release after life term in terror case

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday joined separatist Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in seeking the release of jailed separatist leader Asiya Andrabi, an irony not lost on the separatist camp, given that she was arrested when Mehbooba was chief minister.

A Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced Andrabi to life imprisonment for conspiring to commit a crime against the state, over two decades after her husband, Ashiq Hussain Faktoo, faced a similar fate, marking a first for any leading separatist couple in Kashmir. Her two associates, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, were awarded 30 years’ jail.

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Mirwaiz, who is Kashmir’s chief cleric and Hurriyat chief, on Wednesday rallied in their support, saying sentencing her and her colleagues was a “matter of concern”.

“Given the years already spent in detention, the sentence stands out for its severity and harshness. We hope that in line with democratic principles, and on humanitarian grounds, their case be reviewed with sensitivity and compassion, especially considering Asiyaji’s age and health, and they be released,” he said on X. Andrabi is 64.

Mehbooba said she had had many differences with Andrabi regarding her ideology and methods, and pleaded for her conditional release on humanitarian grounds and advanced age. “Several people have been released on parole. They, too, should be released on parole. Of course, conditions should be set before that,” she said.

Mehbooba also said life imprisonment should not extend 14 years like earlier, seeking to abolish its present form, which she said means imprisonment till death.

A relative of Andrabi said the family has endured “tremendously during these years” and they were expecting some relief.

“In 2019, her home was sealed by the NIA, a first such action by the agency against any separatist in Kashmir. The house was empty as she was in jail and her children were studying outside,” he said.