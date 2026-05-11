PM Modi to visit Norway for bilateral talks, attend India-Nordic Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake an official visit to Norway on May 18 and 19, during which he will hold bilateral talks and attend the India-Nordic Summit, the Norwegian government said in a statement on Monday.

This will be the first visit to Norway by an Indian Prime Minister since 1983.

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During his two-day visit, Modi is expected to hold talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and meet King Harald V.

"India is the world's largest democracy and the world's most populous country. India plays a central role on climate, technology, trade and international security," Støre said in a statement.

"This visit underlines the importance of cooperation with India, Norway and the Nordic countries in these times of global instability. We stand together in promoting international cooperation and a rules-based world order," he said.

The Prime Minister's visit to the Scandinavian country will coincide with the Nordic-Indian Summit, with a focus on green transition, digitalisation, innovation and trade.

Prime Ministers Modi and Støre will jointly participate in the third Nordic-Indian Summit in Oslo, which brings together India and the Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden, besides Norway.

"The summit is important for strengthening cooperation on green transition, digitalisation, innovation and trade. It provides closer political dialogue and opportunities for increased economic cooperation between the regions," Støre said.

Modi and Støre are set to interact with Indian and Norwegian business representatives at a Norway-India Business and Research Summit.

"India, Norway and the EFTA (European Free Trade Association) countries agreed a free trade agreement in 2024, that entered into force last year. This was an important breakthrough for our cooperation and creates significant opportunities for both Norwegian and Indian business and industry," Støre noted.

"Trade between Norway and India has more than doubled over the past ten years, and we expect increased trade, investment and economic cooperation in the years ahead."