Massive blaze at Nature Bazaar in Delhi’s Lado Sarai guts 50 shops

A major fire broke out at Nature Bazaar in south Delhi's Andheria Mor area on Sunday morning in the Lado Sarai area, gutting around 50 shops and triggering a massive firefighting operation, an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

According to the DFS, a call regarding the blaze was received at 7.37 am, following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the flames. No injury to anyone has been reported so far.

This area has several temporary and semi-permanent shops selling handicrafts and other items set up, he said.

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Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the market complex as the fire rapidly spread through multiple shops in the crowded marketplace.Firefighters launched an extensive operation to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

Around 50 shops were gutted in the incident, causing heavy damage to goods and structures, the officer said.

Fire personnel were continuing efforts to completely douse the flames and carry out cooling operations in the area. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Police officers also reached the spot to assist in crowd management and facilitate firefighting operations.

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