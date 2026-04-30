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regular-article-logo Thursday, 30 April 2026

Jammu and Kashmir police step up anti-drug drive with roadside tests, sniffer dogs

Campaign under LG Manoj Sinha sees arrests and FIRs as authorities target substance abuse with checks on highway drivers to improve safety and enforcement

Our Special Correspondent Published 30.04.26, 07:35 AM
Jammu Kashmir anti drug drive

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Kashmir police have intensified the lieutenant governor-led dispensation’s Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan by conducting on-the-spot urine tests on drivers and deploying sniffer dogs to check substance abuse, bringing a novelty to the campaign that has put the entire administration on its toes.

LG Manoj Sinha launched a 100-day intensive campaign for a “drug-free Jammu and Kashmir” this month, during which he has travelled to different parts of the state to raise awareness about drug misuse.

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The police have filed dozens of FIRs and arrested scores of people during the last fortnight as part of the campaign.

The police in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Wednesday said rapid urine drug abuse tests were conducted on drivers plying on the Srinagar-Jammu highway to ensure “road safety and curbing drug abuse”.

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