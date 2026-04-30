NCERT yet to release class 9 social science books weeks into new session

The NCERT is yet to release the new social science textbooks for Class IX, even a month after the beginning of the new academic session.

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who reviewed the availability of textbooks on Tuesday, advised officials on strengthening the distribution chain.

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In March, a few days before the beginning of the new session, the NCERT announced that new textbooks would be introduced for Class IX from the 2026-27 session. While some books were released around April 10, the first part of the mathematics book was released last week. The first volume of the social science textbook has not been released till now.

A social science teacher of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan said he was unable to take classes in the absence of the book. “This adds pressure on students and teachers to complete the syllabus,” he said.

A student of a Navodaya Vidyalaya in Punjab said: “Our teacher has downloaded a copy from the NCERT website. We do not have the copies."