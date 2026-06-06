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regular-article-logo Saturday, 06 June 2026

UP: Dudhwa Tiger Reserve imposes night traffic ban on Gauriphanta road to protect wildlife

Ambulances and emergency vehicles, however, would be allowed to ply during the night hours, DTR deputy director Jagdish R says

PTI Published 06.06.26, 12:57 PM
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The administration of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) located in Uttar Pradesh has enforced a dusk-to-dawn ban on vehicular traffic on the crucial Dudhwa-Gauriphanta road to protect wildlife in their natural habitat, officials have said.

A notification to this effect was issued on Friday evening by DTR deputy director Jagdish R.

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Confirming the notification, the deputy director told PTI that the road which leads from Dudhwa to Gaurifanta town bordering Nepal, would remain entirely restricted for the public from 6 pm to 6 am every day.

The daily timed closures followed a Supreme Court mandate aimed at safeguarding critical tiger habitats from the risks of nighttime traffic.

Ambulances and emergency vehicles, however, would be allowed to ply during the night hours, Jagdish R said.

Further, the alternate route from Dudhwa to Chandanchowki road would remain fully operational round the clock to minimise the inconvenience to the commuters intending to travel to Gaurifanta.

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