UP: Dudhwa Tiger Reserve imposes night traffic ban on Gauriphanta road to protect wildlife

The administration of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) located in Uttar Pradesh has enforced a dusk-to-dawn ban on vehicular traffic on the crucial Dudhwa-Gauriphanta road to protect wildlife in their natural habitat, officials have said.

A notification to this effect was issued on Friday evening by DTR deputy director Jagdish R.

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Confirming the notification, the deputy director told PTI that the road which leads from Dudhwa to Gaurifanta town bordering Nepal, would remain entirely restricted for the public from 6 pm to 6 am every day.

The daily timed closures followed a Supreme Court mandate aimed at safeguarding critical tiger habitats from the risks of nighttime traffic.

Ambulances and emergency vehicles, however, would be allowed to ply during the night hours, Jagdish R said.

Further, the alternate route from Dudhwa to Chandanchowki road would remain fully operational round the clock to minimise the inconvenience to the commuters intending to travel to Gaurifanta.