Sisodia joins Kejriwal satyagraha, skips Delhi liquor policy case court hearings

AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday sent a letter to Delhi High Court judge Swarana Kanta Sharma, informing her that he would not appear for further proceedings in the liquor policy case as a form of “Satyagraha”.

Sisodia’s missive comes a day after AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Justice Sharma, saying he would not take part in the hearings on an appeal against the dismissal of the case in which the former Delhi chief minister and AAP leaders were earlier imprisoned.

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Both Sisodia and Kejriwal, accompanied by senior party colleagues, visited Rajghat at noon.

Their letter to Justice Sharma came a week after she refused to recuse herself, after Kejriwal had pointed to a conflict of interest because of her alleged involvement with a lawyers’ group linked to the RSS and her children’s employment as lawyers for the Centre.

“I would also like to make it clear that my faith in the judiciary and the Constitution remains completely unshaken. However, when serious doubts persist in one’s mind, mere formal participation is not appropriate. Therefore, I am left with no option but to follow the path of Satyagraha,” Sisodia wrote in his letter.

Both Kejriwal and Sisodia have said that they reserve the right to move the Supreme Court, and clarified that they will not participate in the proceedings only in this matter.

Sisodia added: “One’s conscience is bound to be more troubled when they actually realise that several Hon’ble Judges, over the past 75 years of our rich judicial history, have voluntarily recused themselves in similar situations, and that some, as pointed out in Arvind Kejriwal’s letter, have even sought transfer out of their state when their children began practising within the same jurisdiction. Such are the high standards of judicial ethics observed by several judges of our country.”

In February, a Delhi court pulled up the CBI and upheld the now-shelved liquor policy, giving a clean chit to the AAP government and noting that it had brought down prices and expanded retail footprint.