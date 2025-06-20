Manish Sisodia grilled for over 3 hours by ACB in alleged Rs 2,000 crore school classroom construction scam

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was on Friday questioned for over three hours by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in an alleged graft case related to the construction of classrooms in government schools here, officials said.

The ACB had summoned AAP leaders Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged graft in the construction of classrooms in government schools. Jain appeared before the agency on June 6.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities involving the construction of classrooms and school buildings in Delhi government schools at highly inflated costs.

In a statement, Madhur Verma, Joint Commissioner of Police, ACB, said Sisodia appeared before the agency at 11 am.

"Sisodia was examined in the presence of an independent ‘Panch’ witness, and his responses were recorded regarding various facts and circumstances related to the case. Following the completion of today’s examination, he left the ACB office at 2.30 PM," Verma said, adding further investigation in the matter is underway.

The summons come after an FIR was registered by the ACB on April 30 based on allegations of financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi government schools.

Before his scheduled appearance before the ACB, Sisodia termed the case "politically motivated" and an attempt to divert attention from crucial issues.

"BJP is driven by political motives and is making fake allegations. We built excellent schools. The BJP government is poor in management of schools.There is waterlogging in Delhi and power cuts are happening. BJP is trying to divert attention from crucial issues. Even BJP workers do not know what the government is up to," he charged.

Sisodia asserted that nothing will come out of this case.

"Nothing has been found against us in any other case. I will put forth the facts in this case before ACB. This is a politically motivated case. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had levelled allegations against me in this matter and I had filed a defamation case against him. He is out on bail in the defamation case," Sisodia told reporters.

Sisodia was earlier supposed to appear before the ACB on June 9 but his counsel informed the agency that he had some "pre-planned" engagements and skipped the summons.

"BJP only plays the game of lodging FIRs. I work (for people), " he said, when asked about skipping the earlier summons.

AAP leader Atishi also slammed the BJP, alleging a decade-long political vendetta involving over 200 false cases against party leaders.

At a press conference, she said, "In the last 10 years, BJP's ED, CBI, IT and Delhi police have filed more than 200 false cases against AAP leaders, but till date not even a single rupee has been recovered." She cited the Supreme Court's remarks calling central investigative agencies "caged parrots" during AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's bail hearing as proof of political misuse of institutions.

