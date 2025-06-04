MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 05 June 2025

Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain summoned over Rs 2,000 crore 'scam' in classroom construction

Jain has been asked to appear before the Anti-Corruption Branch on June 6, while Sisodia has been summoned for questioning on June 9

PTI Published 04.06.25, 10:51 AM
Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain

Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain PTI pictures

The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has summoned AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged graft in the construction of classrooms in government schools, an official said on Wednesday.

Jain has been asked to appear before the ACB on June 6, while Sisodia has been summoned for questioning on June 9, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The summons come after an FIR was registered by the ACB on April 30 based on allegations of financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi government schools.

Officials said Sisodia, who held the finance and education portfolios of the previous AAP government in the national capital, and Jain, then in charge of the public works department and other ministries, are being questioned in connection with alleged lapses flagged by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

"The CVC's Chief Technical Examiner's report pointed out multiple anomalies in the project. The report was allegedly not acted upon for nearly three years," Joint Commissioner of Police (ACB) Madhur Verma said.

The FIR was registered after obtaining approval under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act from the competent authority, Verma added.

In 2019, BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Harish Khurana and Neelkant Bakshi had filed a complaint with the ACB, alleging serious financial irregularities in the construction of classrooms across three zones of Delhi.

According to the complaint, the average cost per classroom was pegged at Rs 24.86 lakh -- significantly higher than the estimated Rs 5 lakh cost for similar structures.

An investigation is currently underway and further action will be taken based on findings from the ongoing inquiry, officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Delhi Government Manish Sisodia Satyendar Jain Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Psychological trigger: Anxious NEET aspirants say, ‘stop playing with our futures'

Talking to The Telegraph Online, several students expressed how the unpredictable scheduling has affected their preparation and mental health.
Derek O'Brien
Quote left Quote right

My word for the acute condition of the Modi government is Parliamentophobia (noun)

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT