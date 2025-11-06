MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 06 November 2025

Man who shot teen JEE aspirant in broad daylight arrested again after firing at police in Faridabad

Jitendra alias Jatin Mangala (20) shot Kanishka, a Class 12 student who was on her way back from the library on Monday evening

PTI Published 06.11.25, 10:56 PM

Videograb

A man accused of shooting a 17-year-old JEE aspirant in broad daylight was arrested again following an encounter here while trying to escape police custody, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, Jitendra alias Jatin Mangala (20) shot Kanishka, a Class 12 student who was on her way back from the library on Monday evening. She suffered injuries to her shoulder and abdomen and is undergoing treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team from the Crime Branch arrested Jatin on Wednesday. The next day, police accompanied him to Kabulpur village to identify and recover illegal weapons that he had hidden.

Also Read

Upon reaching the spot, the police asked him to hand over the weapon, but he suddenly took it out from a pile of stones and opened fire at them and escaped.

"The police asked him to stop, but he opened fire at them again. In retaliatory action, police shot him in the leg. He was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment," Varun Dahiya, ACP crime, Faridabad, said.

Police recovered an illegal weapon with four cartridges from the spot. A case was registered and further investigation is underway, Dahiya added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

JEE Police
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mystery of the ‘Brazilian model’ in Rahul Gandhi’s Haryana ‘vote fraud’ files unravels

Larissa Nerry, a hairdresser in Belo Horizonte, shared a video on her Instagram account after Wednesday’s media conference by the Congress leader, who had asked, ‘Yeh kaun hai [Who is she]?’
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

You (Patanjali) can claim that you are the best but you can't call others dhoka which means fraud

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT