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regular-article-logo Sunday, 28 June 2026

Man-eating tigress behind two deaths captured in Maharashtra's Gondia after two-month hunt

The tigress, identified as T 27 through the tracking collar, had killed a man and a woman between March 19 and April 24, and injured two others

PTI Published 28.06.26, 06:51 PM
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An elusive tigress that had killed two individuals and struck terror in villages located in the buffer area of the Nawegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR) in Maharashtra's Gondia district, was captured on Sunday, forest officials said.

The tigress, identified as T 27 through the tracking collar, had killed a man and a woman between March 19 and April 24, and injured two others.

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She moved near human settlements in search of easy prey as she was injured in one of her front legs, an NNTR official said.

After eluding officials for almost two months, the T 27 was captured in a sugarcane field in Amgaon Burjuk in Sakoli tehsil.

She was shifted to the Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) in Gorewada, Nagpur, the official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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