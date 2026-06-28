PM Modi envisions Indian Ocean as 'Ocean of Opportunity', receives Seychelles' top honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India envisions an Indian Ocean where maritime security goes hand in hand with economic prosperity and where partnerships are built on mutual respect and trust rather than size.

Addressing the media after delegation-level talks with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, Modi said India seeks to make the Indian Ocean "an Ocean of Opportunity".

"We believe the Indian Ocean is our shared home. Its security, sustainability and prosperity are our shared responsibility," Modi said after the talks, during which the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

1 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie during a visit to the Seychelles Coast Guard's Fast Patrol Vessel Lespwar, following its transfer by India to Seychelles. (X/@narendramodi)

ADVERTISEMENT

Modi, who arrived in Seychelles on Saturday on a three-day official visit, said the two sides discussed ways to make bilateral economic cooperation more resilient and future-ready.

"We will continue to explore new opportunities for the industries of both our countries. Work will also be done to enhance connectivity between India and Seychelles," he said.

Earlier in the day, Modi was conferred with the honorary 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' title by Seychelles in recognition of his commitment to environmental conservation and efforts to advance the aspirations of Small Island Developing States.

2 5 PM Modi receives the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' title (X/@narendramodi)

President Herminie presented Modi with the title, the first such honour bestowed by Seychelles. It is also Modi's 34th international honour from a foreign nation.

Thanking the people and government of Seychelles for the recognition, Modi dedicated the honour to countries battling the challenges posed by climate change.

"Grateful to the people and Government of Seychelles as well as President Herminie for conferring upon me the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon'," Modi posted on social media.

"I humbly accept this honour and dedicate it to all those countries that are fighting the challenge of climate change and consider environmental protection their responsibility towards future generations. This is a pressing challenge which we have to overcome together," he said.

3 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie and others during the handing-over ceremony of fast petrol vessel with cars and ambulances at the Coast Guard Base, in Victoria, Seychelles. (X/@narendramodi)

Modi said India was prepared to do whatever was necessary to make the planet greener and more sustainable.

"This is reflected in our various domestic policies, emphasis on Mission LiFE and global efforts like the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and more," he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the distinction recognises Modi's leadership and steadfast commitment to environmental conservation, sustainable development, climate resilience, the blue economy and advancing the interests of Small Island Developing States.

4 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeds an Aldabra Giant Tortoise during a visit to the Seychelles National Botanical Garden, in Victoria, Seychelles (X/@narendramodi)

"Mission LiFE, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the International Big Cat Alliance are some of the initiatives taken by PM Modi in this direction," the MEA said in a post on X.

"It stands as a symbol of our nation's deepest respect and recognition for those whose leadership and partnership embodied the spirit of the guardian of our blue horizon," President Herminie said on the occasion.

Earlier, Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the State House by President Herminie.

5 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by artistes from Kutch after their performance upon his arrival at the International Airport, in Victoria, Seychelles. (X/@narendramodi)

India and Seychelles share a longstanding partnership rooted in historical, cultural and people-to-people ties. As a key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region, Seychelles occupies a special place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and its outreach to the Global South.

During his visit, Modi will also attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Seychelles' National Day as the Guest of Honour.

RELATED TOPICS Seychelles PM Modi