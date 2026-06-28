Arunachal flood: Death toll rises to three as another body found, IMD warns of heavy rain, search on for missing people

1 10 Mud and debris lie scattered across an area after a flash flood triggered by incessant rain, in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district, Thursday, June 25, 2026. PTI picture

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The toll in the rain-triggered flash floods in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor rose to three on Sunday after the body of a man was found in adjoining Papum Pare district, as search and rescue operations continued, officials said.

The body of Saurabh Kumar Kharwar was found near Hawa Camp, which is around 35 km from flood-hit Poosa in Keyi Panyor district, State Disaster Management Secretary Dani Sulu said, adding a rescue team has been dispatched to retrieve the mortal remains.

Five persons went missing after a flash flood, triggered by incessant rainfall, struck Keyi Panyor district on Wednesday morning.

2 10 A man moves with his livestock through a flooded area after a substantial rise in the Brahmaputra river water level, at Morisuti Pam village in Morigaon, Thursday, June 25, 2026. PTI picture

With the latest recovery, three people have been confirmed dead, while two others remain missing. The body of a 35-year-old woman was recovered on Wednesday, while another woman's body was found on Saturday.

Search operations entered the fifth day on Sunday, with a rescue team launching raft operations from the dam side of the Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Project and another ground team searching for the two missing persons who were swept away from the NEEPCO Colony.

Relief and rescue efforts have also been intensified in the affected region.

3 10 Mud and debris lie scattered across an area after a flash flood triggered by incessant rain, in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district, Thursday, June 25, 2026. PTI picture

An additional 23 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) left for Keyi Panyor district on Sunday to strengthen the ongoing search and rescue operations, officials said.

The Indian Red Cross Society, Arunachal Pradesh State Branch, is also sending relief materials to the flood-hit area. The supplies are scheduled to be airlifted from Naharlagun helipad to Possa via Ziro by an MI-17 civil aviation helicopter, subject to favourable weather conditions, they said.

4 10 Mud and debris lie scattered across an area after a flash flood triggered by incessant rain, in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district, Thursday, June 25, 2026. PTI picture

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has not received any fresh requisition for additional personnel, and its existing deployment in Keyi Panyor remains unchanged, the officials said.

Civil Aviation authorities said one sortie has been kept on standby to transport relief materials from Naharlagun to Ziro, but the flight will operate only after receiving weather clearance.

5 10 People sit on a temporary bamboo platform over a flooded area after a substantial rise in the Brahmaputra river water level, at Burha Mayong village in Morigaon, Thursday, June 25, 2026. PTI picture

The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) said it is yet to complete an assessment of the damage caused to its hydropower infrastructure and power generation facilities. A detailed report will be issued once the situation stabilises, officials added.

The flash flood devastated the NEEPCO Colony at Poosa, damaging houses, disrupting road connectivity and triggering landslides at several locations.

According to preliminary estimates, around 30 houses were completely damaged or washed away at the NEEPCO Colony, while another 10 houses were destroyed and 14 partially damaged in the Possa and Pitapool areas.

6 10 Search and rescue operation underway for four people who went missing following a flash flood triggered by incessant rain, in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district, Thursday, June 25, 2026. PTI picture

A total of 128 households have been affected in the district. A relief camp has been set up on the NEEPCO campus, where 60 displaced people are currently taking shelter.

Meanwhile, officials said a flash flood struck Ledum in East Siang district on Sunday morning, damaging infrastructure and property.

In Leparada district, Kidi River was flowing above the danger level at Basar, threatening a vital bridge, while Chisi village under Dari circle was among the worst-affected areas and another key bridge was under threat, they said.

As many as nine districts -- Keyi Panyor, Papum Pare, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, East Siang and Leparada -- have been affected by rain-triggered floods and landslides, the officials said.

7 10 Mud and debris lie scattered across an area after a flash flood triggered by incessant rain, in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district, Thursday, June 25, 2026. PTI picture

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on the other hand, has forecast the possibility of more than 200 mm of rainfall in parts of the state over the next 24 hours till Monday morning, prompting the state government to issue an alert and urge people to remain vigilant.

The State Disaster Management Department said the IMD has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several parts of the state, raising the likelihood of flash floods, landslides and waterlogging in vulnerable areas.

8 10 Debris scattered across an area after a landslide and flash floods near the NEEPCO project colony, Keyi Panyor district, Arunachal Pradesh, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. PTI picture

For Sunday, the weather office had issued a very heavy rainfall warning (12-20 cm in 24 hours) for Papum Pare and East Siang, while Lower Subansiri, Lepa Rada and Lower Siang were placed under a heavy rainfall warning. Heavy rainfall alerts were also issued for West Kameng, Pakke Kessang, East Kameng, Kamle and Lower Dibang Valley.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Itanagar, West Kameng, Lower Subansiri, East Siang, Papum Pare, Lepa Rada, Lower Siang, West Siang and Lower Dibang Valley are likely to receive heavy rainfall (6-11 cm in 24 hours) at isolated places on Monday and Tuesday.

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The latest impact-based weather forecast also indicates that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over many parts of the state during the period, increasing the risk of localised flooding, landslides and disruption of road connectivity in vulnerable areas.

The IMD has advised residents, particularly those living in flood and landslide-prone areas, to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and follow advisories issued by local authorities.

10 10 People look at the debris scattered after a landslide and flash floods near the NEEPCO project colony, Keyi Panyor district, Arunachal Pradesh, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. PTI picture

RELATED TOPICS Arunachal Pradesh Flood