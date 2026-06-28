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regular-article-logo Sunday, 28 June 2026

Mumbai: 'Noble deed' claim behind man's rat poison pill distribution during religious procession

Police recovered nearly 14,900 capsules from his possession

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 28.06.26, 05:20 PM
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A man was apprehended after he was found distributing suspicious tablets during a procession in Mumbai, with one person who consumed a pill developing adverse symptoms, officials said on Saturday.

After being apprehended while distributing the tablets in the Byculla area in south Mumbai on Friday, the man claimed that they were painkillers, an official said.

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The man who has been identified as Fayyaz Premji has claimed that his activity was a 'noble deed', reported NDTV. He was seen distributing a pill that, after investigation, was found to be rat poison. He was distributing them under the guise that they were meant for pain relief and immunity booster.

However, a person who consumed one of the tablets reported vomiting and discomfort, prompting police to act swiftly to prevent further distribution, he said.

The affected person is out of danger, police said.

A case has been registered against the man at Byculla police Station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence).

Police recovered nearly 14,900 capsules from his possession. Sources said Premji recruited others to help distribute the pills . Several people reportedly consumed the capsules, believing they were vitamins or health supplements, with at least 11 individuals experiencing health complications.

Three women grew suspicious of the pill distribution, after which announcements were made on the loudspeaker not to consume it. Fayyaz was later arrested at his hotel.

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