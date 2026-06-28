Bengal govt relaxes diesel sale restrictions in containers for farmers, hospitals, tea gardens

The Bengal government relaxed restrictions on the sale of diesel in containers and barrels for several essential sectors such as agriculture, healthcare and the tea industry, following concerns that the curbs were affecting daily operations and emergency services, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Sunday.

In a post on X, Adhikari said his government was committed to ensuring that the daily lives of people and the state's economy function smoothly without disruption.

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Referring to the recent restrictions on supplying diesel in containers, the chief minister said the measure had created severe difficulties for farmers, hospitals and agencies engaged in providing emergency services.

"Our hardworking farmer brothers, various hospitals and emergency service providers were facing extreme difficulties in carrying out their work. To protect public interest, the West Bengal government intervened immediately," he said.

The state government has also relaxed the daily limit on diesel supply for eligible customers. To purchase diesel at fuel stations, beneficiaries will only be required to present basic identification documents

Adhikari said the state government had directed major oil companies to exempt critical sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, food supply, public utility services and tea gardens from the diesel restrictions.

As a result, individuals, organisations and consumers associated with these essential sectors would now be able to purchase diesel in containers or barrels and transport it without difficulty, he said.

The chief minister also said the daily ceiling on fuel supply to such consumers had been relaxed.

"For uninterrupted access to diesel, customers will only have to produce basic identity documents at fuel stations," Adhikari said, adding that the decision was aimed at preventing disruptions in essential services and economic activities.

The state government's move comes amid concerns from stakeholders in agriculture and other key sectors over the impact of restrictions on bulk diesel procurement. The restrictions were imposed by the previous TMC government.