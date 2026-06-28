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regular-article-logo Sunday, 28 June 2026

Heavy rain affects normal life in north Bengal, Met department warns of more downpour

The weather office office issues an alert for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, warning of heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy downpour till 29 June

PTI Published 28.06.26, 04:14 PM
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The IMD on Sunday issued an alert for extremely heavy rainfall till Monday at one or two places in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, where normal life has been affected in some parts due to incessant downpour.

Cautioning about the possibility of landslides in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts and inundation of low-lying areas in the plains of north Bengal, the India Meteorological Department advised authorities to take necessary action.

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The weather office office issued an alert for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, warning of heavy to very heavy rain at some places with extremely heavy downpour at one or two places till Monday morning.

The administration is closely watching rising river water levels owing to incessant overnight rain, an official said.

The water levels of rivers Teesta, Jaldhaka, Dayna, Leesh and Gheesh have risen, he said.

Kumargram in Alipurduar received the highest rainfall in the state at 16 cm in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday, an IMD bulletin said.

The other places in north Bengal that received considerably heavy rainfall during the period include Sevoke (12 cm) in Darjeeling, Raidak tea estate (12 cm) in Alipurduar, Hasimara (8 cm), Falakata (7 cm) and Noweranuddi tea estate (6 cm) in Jalpaiguri, it said.

The bulletin said heavy rain is likely to continue in north Bengal till July 2, while thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds, could occur in several districts of south Bengal till July 3.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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