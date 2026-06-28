France records 1,000 excess deaths during record-breaking heatwave, older people hit hard

1 5 People sit on the banks of the Bassin de la Villette during a storm, as lightning strikes behind them amid a heatwave in Paris, France, June 27, 2026. Reuters picture

ADVERTISEMENT

France has recorded 1,000 excess deaths during the blistering heatwave sweeping Europe, the ​public health agency said on Sunday, warning that ‌the true figure was likely to be higher.

Detailing its preliminary count of excess deaths, Sante Publique said most of the ​fatalities involved older people and that it expected ​the mortality rate to rise as more information ⁠became available about deaths in residential care and homes.

2 5 A person shelters under an umbrella by the Eiffel Tower during high temperatures amid a heatwave in Paris, France, June 27, 2026. Reuters picture

Europeans ​have been enduring blistering conditions during a heatwave that has ​been linked to dozens of deaths - shattering records, disrupting power generation and damaging infrastructure.

Scientists have said the heatwave, which began on ​June 20, was the worst recorded in Europe, ​where the climate is changing faster than the global average.

3 5 A woman cools off in a public fountain near the Place du Trocadero during high temperatures amid a heatwave in Paris, France, June 27, 2026. Reuters picture

Extreme heat eases in France

The heatwave has been moving east. But while France's weather agency said the extreme heat had diminished in most parts of the country, some areas in the ​northeast were still ​under a ⁠heatwave advisory.

4 5 A person takes shelter under an umbrella in the Luxembourg Gardens (Jardin du Luxembourg) during high temperatures amid a heatwave in Paris, France, June 27, 2026. Reuters picture

Health Minister Stephanie Rist told La Tribune newspaper that the impact of ​the heatwave could linger for as long ​as 10 ⁠days after the weather had ebbed.

"The episode is not finished," she told broadcaster BFM.

Most of the deaths involved ⁠people ​aged 65 and older, though the ​health effects of the extreme heat affected all categories of the population, ​Sante Publique said.

5 5 People gather around the Trocadero Fountains by the Eiffel Tower during high temperatures amid a heatwave in Paris, France, June 27, 2026. Reuters picture

RELATED TOPICS France Heatwave Death