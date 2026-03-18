Lok Sabha revokes suspension of eight Opposition MPs after Congress regret

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday revoked the suspension of eight Opposition members after Congress chief whip K. Suresh expressed “regret” over what he termed an “inadvertent indiscretion” by the members, signalling a partial thaw in ties with Speaker Om Birla.

Birla, who has adopted a noticeably firmer stance since resuming the Chair following the defeat of an Opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion against him last week, made it clear that the use of AI-generated images and derogatory slogans within Parliament premises would not be tolerated.

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The suspensions were revoked unanimously through a voice vote after parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju moved a resolution, underlining the need for a “Lakshman rekha” for both the Treasury and Opposition benches to adhere to established rules and procedures.

The eight MPs — seven from the Congress and one from the CPM — had been suspended for the remainder of the session on February 3 during the first half of the budget session following a ruckus over leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi not being permitted to refer to an unpublished book by former army chief M.M. Naravane.

Accusing Birla of being “blatantly partisan” and alleging that Rahul and other Opposition leaders were repeatedly denied the opportunity to speak, the Opposition had subsequently moved a no-confidence motion against the Speaker. Rahul was not present in the House when the suspensions were revoked.

Tuesday’s motion was taken up at noon following meetings between leaders of the Treasury and Opposition benches in the Speaker’s chamber on Monday, where a firm message was conveyed that violations of House rules would not be tolerated.

Birla’s tough stance was evident when Suresh rose during Zero Hour to seek revocation of the suspensions. “For the last two weeks, eight honourable members have been suspended. Whatever indiscretion may have inadvertently happened is deeply regretted. I request the government, through the Speaker, to kindly revoke the suspension,” Suresh said.

Birla pressed for a clearer assurance, asking: “What more do you have to say about maintaining the dignity of the House?” As BJP members demanded an explicit commitment against unruly protests, Suresh referred to the earlier meeting in the Speaker’s chamber and said his appeal was in line with the understanding reached there.

Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav, who was then called to speak, said the Treasury benches too must ensure they do not cross the “Lakshman rekha”. He went on to name BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, urging him to mend his ways, triggering loud protests from the ruling side.

Dubey, who often makes personal attacks on the Congress and the Gandhi family, rejected the charge and demanded an apology from Yadav, asserting that he had not violated House rules.

To calm the situation, NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule emphasised that both sides must adhere to the “Lakshman rekha”. However, Treasury bench members insisted on a clearer undertaking from the Opposition.