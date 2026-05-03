Govt employee among three who ram car into bike at Aligarh Muslim University, assault students with golf clubs

Three persons were caught by the Aligarh Muslim University security staff after they drove onto the campus allegedly in an inebriated state, rammed their car into a two-wheeler driven by an undergraduate student and beat up students, officials said on Sunday.

Proctor Naved Khan told PTI that at around 10.00 pm on Saturday, a car carrying the sticker 'Bharat Sarkar' was driving on the road in front of the university library, when it rammed into a two-wheeler ridden by a student.

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While no one was hurt, a commotion ensued and some students gathered on the spot. The occupants of the car were carrying golf clubs and started beating up the undergraduate student and some bystanders, according to Khan.

Soon, university security staff arrived and took away the car and its occupants. With the help of the police and CCTV footage, the intruders were identified as Prashant Kaushik, Ajay Chaudhary and Himanshu Rajpoot.

One of them, according to the complaint filed by the AMU security staff, is an employee of the central government.

The university security officials handed over the intruders along with a written complaint filed at the Civil Lines police station.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.