regular-article-logo Wednesday, 26 February 2025

Locals beat tigress to death after it attacks two villagers in Uttar Pradesh

A case against unidentified persons had been lodged at Palia police station under provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act and a probe taken up up, say officials

PTI Published 26.02.25, 02:47 PM
Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

A two-year-old tigress that strayed into a village in the buffer zone of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve and attacked two villagers was allegedly killed by locals on Wednesday, officials said.

The villagers of Phulwaria clubbed the tigress to death on the spot.

Saureesh Sahai, the Dudhwa Buffer Zone deputy director, said forest officials retrieved the carcass from the village in the Palia tehsil and sent it to the range headquarters.

A case against unidentified persons had been lodged at Palia police station under provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act and a probe taken up up, he added.

The injured villages were admitted to the hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

Sahai said the animal's post-mortem was conducted according to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines and the viscera sent to ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly, for detailed analysis.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

