MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 09 December 2025

Maharashtra minister suggests releasing goats to curb leopard attacks in villages

Ahilyanagar, Pune and Nashik districts were reporting the highest number of leopard-related incidents, the minister said

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 09.12.25, 03:29 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Maharashtra’s forest minister on Tuesday said he had advised wildlife officials to release goats in large numbers inside forests, arguing it could dissuade leopards from wandering into human settlements in search of prey.

Speaking during a calling attention motion on rising leopard attacks, **Forest Minister Ganesh Naik** said compensation payouts had climbed sharply.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If four people are killed in leopard attacks, the state must pay 1 crore (as compensation). So I told officials, instead of paying compensation after deaths, release goats worth 1 crore into the forest so leopards do not venture into human habitats,” he said.

Naik said leopard behaviour has shifted in recent years. “Earlier, they were described as forest animals, but now their habitat has shifted to sugarcane fields,” he added.

Ahilyanagar, Pune and Nashik districts were reporting the highest number of leopard-related incidents, the minister said.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Leopard Attack
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘No provision for SIR in Constitution or in law,’ Congress MP Manish Tewari says in Lok Sabha

Initiating a discussion on electoral reforms, the Opposition member says the first step should be to amend the law of 2023 on the selection of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

Through our policies, we are encouraging more new airlines to start and operate in India

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT