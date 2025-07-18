MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 18 July 2025

Land-for-jobs scam: Supreme Court refuses to stay trial court proceedings against Lalu Yadav

The high court issued notice to the CBI on Yadav's plea for quashing of the agency FIR and posted the hearing on August 12

PTI Published 18.07.25, 11:57 AM
Lalu Prasad.

Lalu Prasad. PTI picture

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay trial court proceedings against former Bihar chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the CBI's land-for-jobs case.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh asked the Delhi High Court to expedite hearing on his plea for quashing of the CBI FIR.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top court also granted exemption from appearance to Yadav before trial court in the case.

Also Read

On May 29, the Delhi High Court said there were no compelling reason to stay the proceedings.

The high court issued notice to the CBI on Yadav's plea for quashing of the agency FIR and posted the hearing on August 12.

The case is related to Group D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the Indian Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister between 2004 and 2009, allegedly in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Lalu Prasad Yadav Bihar Supreme Court Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Cash discovery row: Justice Varma moves SC against inquiry report, says no fair hearing

In his petition, Justice Varma submitted that the inquiry 'reversed the burden of proof', requiring him to investigate and disprove the charges levelled against him
Rahul Gandhi.
Quote left Quote right

Latest chargesheet against Robert is yet another onslaught of malicious, politically motivated slander

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT