Wednesday, 08 January 2025

Lady Shree Ram College, south Delhi school get bomb threats, police rush teams

A dog squad and bomb disposal squad were part of the teams rushed to the spot, says a police officer

PTI Published 08.01.25, 04:50 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

Two educational institutes in the national capital received bomb threat e-mails on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Services said.

"We received two different bomb threat calls from Lady Shree Ram College (sic) at 11.40 am. Another bomb threat call was received from Tagore International School in East of Kailash area at 11.17 am," an official told PTI.

He said teams were immediately rushed to the site, but nothing suspicious was found.

A dog squad and bomb disposal squad were part of the teams rushed to the spot, a police officer said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Delhi Bomb Threat
