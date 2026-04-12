Ladakh gets its own Aadhaar after years of delay

Ladakh has secured a distinct identity in Aadhaar records, with lieutenant governor V.K. Saxena’s administration replacing the “Jammu and Kashmir” label with “Ladakh” around seven years after it was carved out as a separate Union Territory.

The move is being seen as a symbolic gesture aimed at placating a region whose core demands, including special status under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, remain unmet.

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Ladakh Lok Bhavan spokesperson said the development followed the intervention of the newly appointed LG and addressed a long-pending public demand.

Officials said the Aadhaar cards of Ladakh residents used to bear Jammu and Kashmir’s name under the “State” field, causing widespread hassles.

The spokesperson said the LG took a serious note of the prolonged pendency in this matter and directed the UT administration to resolve the issue at the earliest. Subsequently, the administration took up the matter with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

“The long-awaited correction has now been successfully implemented, ensuring that Ladakh’s distinct regional identity is accurately represented in Aadhaar,” the spokesperson said.

The officials said the delay was inconveniencing people who wanted to use Aadhaar as a valid document for identity proof.

“The issue not only created hardship for citizens but also affected proper representation of the Union Territory in Aadhaar-linked records and progress reports,” an official said.

A statement, quoting Saxena, said the development would greatly benefit the residents of Ladakh by removing procedural hurdles and enabling seamless access to services.

“Ensuring that the identity of Ladakh is accurately reflected in official records is not only an administrative necessity, but also a matter of the identity and convenience for our people,” it said.

“The successful resolution of this long-pending issue reflects the Union Territory administration’s commitment to responsive governance, ease of living, and ensuring that the unique identity of Ladakh is properly represented across all official platforms,” it added.

The spokesperson said the administration, in coordination with the UIDAI, devised an innovative mechanism to update the “State” field on Aadhaar cards.

Instead of requiring each resident to individually visit Aadhaar centres for correction, the records were updated on the basis of PIN codes specific to Ladakh. These PIN codes were verified in coordination with the department of posts and shared with the UIDAI, the spokesperson

said.

Residents can now download their updated e-Aadhaar from the official UIDAI portal, and those wishing to obtain a PVC Aadhaar card may order it online by paying a nominal fee, the spokesperson added.